Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,223,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,893 shares during the period. NU comprises 6.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NU were worth $109,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $85,704,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $114,204,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $11,331,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

