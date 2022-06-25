Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Down 0.5%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 5,588,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 2,098,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

