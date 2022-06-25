Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.14. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director James George Robinson acquired 1,151,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.