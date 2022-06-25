O3Swap (O3) Price Tops $1.97 on Major Exchanges

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00129755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014494 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.