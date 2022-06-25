Oasis Network Price Up 17% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $267.17 million and approximately $50.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

