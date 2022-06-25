Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a mkt outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 9.25.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is 4.92. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of 2.84 and a one year high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.