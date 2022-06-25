Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.