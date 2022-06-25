Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

OLLI stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

