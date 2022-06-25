Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
OLLI stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.