ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $54.57 on Friday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.