Only1 Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $386,480.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Only1

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,598,232 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

