Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys 1,825 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 4.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $183.30 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average of $199.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

