PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.41.

PD stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 1,708,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,829. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

