Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $514.59 and last traded at $510.71. Approximately 3,463,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,737,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.70.

Palo Alto Networks ( NYSE:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

