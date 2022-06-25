Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0004

Parachute (PAR) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. Parachute has a market cap of $332,502.87 and approximately $46,858.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00025523 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.