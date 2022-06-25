PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $778,514.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $22.44 million and $778,514.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

