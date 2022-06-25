Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of PTNR stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.75.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.