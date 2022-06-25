Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of PTNR stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

