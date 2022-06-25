Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $386.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.77.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $306.53 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.