PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.75 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

