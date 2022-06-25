Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.79. 89,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 77,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,871 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,491 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

