Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 4,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

