Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Trading Down 2.4%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05). 24,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 309,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.13 ($0.05).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.07. The company has a market cap of £2.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

About Pineapple Power

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. Pineapple Power Corporation PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

