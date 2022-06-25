Pinkcoin (PINK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $267,500.34 and $2.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00238600 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001221 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009209 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00400658 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,694,716 coins and its circulating supply is 436,434,280 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

