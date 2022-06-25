Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 211 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

