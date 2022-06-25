Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52.

