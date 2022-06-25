Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 694 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.09%.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

