Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $387.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

