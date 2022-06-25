Piper Sandler Increases American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $6.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.77. American Well has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $49,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,286 shares of company stock worth $1,420,105 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

