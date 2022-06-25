PIVX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $71,520.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $71,520.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000389 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,443,929 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

