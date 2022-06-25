Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,869,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 618,742 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 3.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $84,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.