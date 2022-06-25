Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stake Raised by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 1.75. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,242.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

