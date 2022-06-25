Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $618.58

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.58 ($7.58) and traded as low as GBX 498.50 ($6.11). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.23), with a volume of 97,957 shares.

The company has a market cap of £525.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 547.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.76.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Alexa Coates bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £42,240 ($51,739.34). Also, insider Gavin Rochussen bought 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £163,563.40 ($200,347.13). Insiders have bought 52,260 shares of company stock valued at $29,445,340 in the last three months.

