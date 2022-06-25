Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading Down 1.4%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBKOF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.