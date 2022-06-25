Poolz Finance Trading Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00007222 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $286,227.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00126934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074414 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014141 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

