Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Trading Up 0.2%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 31,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 43,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $222.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 113,762.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

