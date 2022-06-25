Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James raised their target price on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Profire Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

See Also

