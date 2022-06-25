Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.89. Approximately 41,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 48,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$205.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.63.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.57) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

