PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PVH has a 12-month low of $57.82 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.