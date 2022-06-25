Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.26 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 190,646 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,115.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.