Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QMCO shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Quantum alerts:

Shares of QMCO opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $171.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.25. Quantum has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.45.

In other news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Quantum by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.