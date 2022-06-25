Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,843,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Radian Group by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,410 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,540,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.