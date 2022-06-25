Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,930.09

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,930.09 ($23.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,976 ($24.20). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,942 ($23.79), with a volume of 64,786 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RAT shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.58) to GBX 2,400 ($29.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.95) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.56) to GBX 2,420 ($29.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,403.75 ($29.44).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,046.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,930.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

In other news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £662.97 ($812.07).

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

