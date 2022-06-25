Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of RECI stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 148 ($1.81). The company had a trading volume of 220,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Real Estate Credit Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.50 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.50 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £339.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.43.
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.