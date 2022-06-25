Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RECI stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 148 ($1.81). The company had a trading volume of 220,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Real Estate Credit Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.50 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.50 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £339.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.43.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.