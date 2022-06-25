Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several research firms have commented on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.