Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.38) to GBX 7,700 ($94.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($113.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,685.71 ($94.14).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,246 ($76.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1,388.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,191.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,106.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,604 ($80.89).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.11), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($587,072.29).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

