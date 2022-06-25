RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 552.05% and a negative net margin of 110.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedHill Biopharma stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.68% of RedHill Biopharma worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.