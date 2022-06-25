ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Stock Price Up 1.7%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 66,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 73,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$131.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get ReGen III alerts:

About ReGen III (CVE:GIII)

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.