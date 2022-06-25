Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 56.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 396,733 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,828 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

