Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average is $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $1,591,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $365,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,029 shares of company stock valued at $54,197,245. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

