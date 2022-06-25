Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

