Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Novan has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Novan and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan -838.95% -165.01% -40.79% Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,254.97% -175.11% -51.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novan and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan 0 0 3 0 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Novan presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 747.46%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 829.71%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Novan.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novan and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan $2.96 million 15.29 -$29.69 million ($1.88) -1.26 Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.86 million 35.23 -$45.26 million ($0.52) -1.41

Novan has higher revenue and earnings than Infinity Pharmaceuticals. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Novan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Novan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals beats Novan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc., a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The company also develops SB207, an anti-viral product candidate for the treatment of external genital warts; WH602, a nitric oxide-containing intravaginal gel to treat high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV); WH504, a non-gel formulation product candidate to treat high-risk HPV; and SB019 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Novan, Inc. has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation. Novan, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib; and PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate, as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

